US Diesel and Gas Generator Market 2012-2016 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Diesel and Gas Generator market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent for the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy deficit in the US. The Diesel and Gas Generator market in the US has also been witnessing development of next-generation generators. However, increasing threat from alternative energy production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Diesel and Gas Generator Market in the US, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses the US; it also covers the Diesel and Gas Generator market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Generac Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Detroit Tools, ABB Ltd., GE Co., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG.



