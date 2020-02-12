US Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market to Reach US$ 102.9 Mn by 2027 End - Future Market Insights

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled "Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market: U.S. Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)," leading manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are focussing on co-promotions and co-marketing strategies to expand their commercial presence. The U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market is anticipated to grow from US$ 70.1 Mn in 2016 to US$ 102.9 Mn by 2027 end. This represents a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The digital pregnancy test kit market in the U.S. represents absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.4 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 30.5 Mn between 2017 and 2027.



U.S. Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market: Drivers



Technological advancements and collaboration of manufacturers with hypermarkets and supermarkets are the two main factors expected to boost revenue growth of the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market. Some of the other drivers of this market include attractive product features and rising demand for fast and self-contained test kits.



U.S. Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market: Restraints



Product recalls: Home pregnancy test kits have been recalled in Australia after several incidences of false results. This recall – though in Australia – is likely to affect the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market and will restrain revenue growth to some extent.



Low reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pregnancy test kits: Pregnancy test kits are not covered under most pregnancy health insurance policies. Besides, there is also an absence of reimbursement policies by the government regarding the usage of digital pregnancy test kits. This is expected to restrict market revenue growth.



U.S. Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market: Segmental Analysis



The U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into branded test kits and private label test kits. In terms of revenue, the branded test kits product type segment is projected to remain dominant and is projected to gain traction due to technological advancements. Branded test kits is the most attractive segment with a market attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period, while the private label test kits segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the U.S. digital pregnancy test kits market by product type, with an attractiveness index of 0.2 during the assessment period.



Segmentation by distribution channel comprises pharmacies, drug stores, maternity clinics, online sales, hypermarkets and supermarkets. Pharmacies and drug stores are expected to dominate the market by distribution channel with more than 60% market share over the forecast period. Online sales accounted for 11.8% value share in 2017 and is projected to account for 12.6% share by 2027 end whereas revenue from hypermarkets & supermarkets is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.7% over 2017–2027, to reach US$ 6.6 Mn by 2027.



U.S. Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market: Key Players



Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., and Sugentech, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market.



