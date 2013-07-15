U.S. District Judge Speaks of Taking a Stance Against Threats to the Nation's Security and Working to Deter Potential Threats Towards United States and Its People

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Since the tragic event on September 11, 2001, over 10 different terror cases has since been halted, thanks to tighter national security measures. One such case came to a close this Thursday May 30, 13, after a long and grueling court procedure.



Recent Terror Threat



Almost exactly ten years after the events of 9/11, on September of 2011, a man by the name of ManssorArbabsiar was arrested in New York from boarding his flight at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, for plotting an act of terrorism against a National envoy. ManssorArbabsiar, who is a naturalized United States’ citizen and a holder of both the American and Iranian passports, was arrested for his involvement in the plot to kill a Saudi ambassador by the name of Adel Al-Jubeir, to the United States.



According to sources, Adel Al-Jubeir is a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, who hired two dispatchers from a dangerous and violent Mexican drug cartel for $1.5 million to assassinate the Saudi ambassador by setting off a bomb in a frequented restaurant in Washington, where Adel Al-Jubeir was set to dine. The main source, who was actually an undercover agent portraying to be a threatening member of an influential drug cartel, immediately informed the federal officers of the threat to the nation's security prompting a speedy arrest of ManssorArbabsiar.



Following the arrest, ManssorArbabsiar has taken full responsibility and even pleaded guilty during a court procedure in Manhattan in October of 2011, for not only posing a threat to the nation’s security by actively plotting the death of a Saudi ambassador to the United States, but also for hiring dispatchers for an exorbitant amount of money to carry out his violent task.



It is also reported that along with ManssorArbabsiar, a few selected members of the Iranian military endorsed by some parts of the Iranian government may also be involved in the heinous scheme, but thus far Iran has publicly denied all allegations.



Expected Terror Attack Could Have Included Many Casualties



If the act had come into fruition, it has been estimated that along with the death of Adel Al-Jubeir, a lot of fatalities would have also been incurred due to the public nature of the restaurant that was the intended location of destruction. John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General for National Security offers his acknowledgements to those who helped in halting the operation by stating, "Thanks to the collaborative efforts of many U.S. law enforcement and intelligence professionals, ManssorArbabsiar is today being held accountable for his role in this assassination plot."



After months of court procedures and trials, U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan ultimately enforced a sentence of 25 years in prison this past Thursday, even though the subject’s attorneys pushed for a 10-year sentence. Offering up his reasoning for a longer sentence, Judge Keenan states that he hopes the sentence will act as a deterrent for those who partake in the plotting of acts of terrorism in the future.



