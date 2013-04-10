U.S. Doctor Releases Life-Changing Guide, Dedicated to Black Hair Loss

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- It’s long been a ‘mystery’ of the dermatological world; with African-Americans experiencing higher prevalence’s of hair loss than any other race. However, with recent research crediting the statistics to the hair modification and decoration that is commonplace within African-American culture, answers are being found. In a compelling new book, the problem is combed through once and for all in the most complete guide to black hair loss that’s ever been written.



Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness provides an insider’s look at the medical side of hair loss, scalp diseases and the damage that thousands of individuals endure annually.



Synopsis:



Our hair is a reflection of our personality and style. While hair loss may not be a threat to our health, it can have devastating effects on self-image and well-being -- and it can be permanent if we don't take steps to treat it. Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide introduces you to Dr. Seymour Weaver’s “Expert Care to Save Your Hair” program, focusing particularly on conditions that are common among African Americans.



You'll learn: how thinning hair can be an early sign of permanent baldness, why a dermatologist is the best medical specialist to evaluate your hair loss, how scalp disorders and hair loss are diagnosed, how hair loss can be treated, and what to do if you get a bald spot and don't just cover it up.



As the author explains, his book will provide solace to the thousands of individuals who suffer from preventable baldness.



“The key purpose of the book is to provide a sorely-needed medical reference to the many silent sufferers and individuals who want to understand what causes hair loss, how to get medical help to diagnose and treat hair loss conditions and how to avoid being the victim of ignoring the problem,” says Dr. Weaver.



Continuing, “It is hoped that the book can create a connection and information exchange between hair care professionals, the medical community and the public so that preventable baldness can be eliminated.”



The book’s release has been eagerly awaited, with over 1700 people flocking to Dr. Weaver’s Facebook page to join in the pre-launch buzz. With sales now underway, the book is set to become a vital addition to the bookshelves of thousands wanting to keep their hair long into the future.



“Education an early identification is the key to preventing hair loss. It’s vital that hair loss in African-Americans is both identified and treated as early as possible, especially as baldness is appearing younger with each generation. My book is also important for those who are unhappy with their current diagnosis; giving them further options that they may not have otherwise considered,” Dr. Weaver adds



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness’, is available now: http://amzn.to/ZuOwrz



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://blackhairlossguide.com



About the Author: Dr. Weaver

Dr. Weaver is a board certified dermatologist and black hair medical expert with over 30 years of experience. He has treated thousands of individuals with hair loss and a wide variety of scalp disorders. He is specifically recognized for his expertise in ethnic dermatology and treating skin of color as well as a leading authority in the hair loss community.