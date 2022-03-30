US DOE Moves to Implement Hydrogen Procurement Programs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- When the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into force in November 2021, it brought with it a new focus on hydrogen as a vital part of the energy resources of the USA going forward. The new law included specific provision for a number of measures to shift the focus onto hydrogen, including Section 813, which covers the provision of $8 billion for the creation of at least four Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs and a new Section 816 to provide $1 billion for a Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program. The new law also put time frames in place in which the Department of Energy (DOE) will need to start actioning the provisions of the Act. As a result, it has now taken the first steps to implement hydrogen procurement programs, issuing requests for information from both the industry and energy users. The next stage in the process is for the DOE to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement, after which the process of implementing the programs can get underway.



As a procurement headhunter, DSJ Global is invested in the process of establishing hydrogen procurement programs across the US. The firm's expertise enables it to support a broad spectrum of enterprises involved in bringing these networks to life, from agile startups to prominent global brands. As well as being an established procurement headhunter, the firm is also able to provide hiring expertise over a range of other related fields, including logistics, technical operations and supply chain roles. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ Global is well resourced when it comes to assisting companies keen to find business-critical talent, as well as supporting ambitious people to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to create options for every hiring need. This is why the firm will be a first choice for businesses in need of a procurement headhunter to support innovative initiatives, such as the new hydrogen procurement programs.



A procurement headhunter is a global function, something that DSJ Global has expanded into over the years. As a result, today the firm covers many different locations nationwide, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which adds a vital international element of reach to what DSJ Global is able to offer clients and candidates. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise at the firm is carefully nurtured, which is one of the reasons why DSJ Global has such a positive reputation as a procurement headhunter. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including HSE Officer, Ramp-Up Manager Specialist and Business Development Executive.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.