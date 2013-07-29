Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis”, US dominates the personalized medicine market and is backed by robust innovations and advancements. Representing the largest share in the global pie, the market for personalized medicine in US and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2012-2017. The need for rapid detection of diseases especially cancer and more efficient treatments are primarily driving this market. Personalized medicine has evolved primarily in the field of oncology but has now starting seeing many new avenues of development in heart disease, neurological conditions and lifestyle diseases in the US.



Personalized medicine refers to the use of new methods of molecular analysis for better management of a patient’s disease or predisposition toward a disease and tailoring individualized treatment. According to latest report by RNCOS, “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis”, personalized medicine has applications in the field of therapeutics mainly for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and diagnostics. Apart from US, Europe represents a bright market for personalized medicine. Japan, China and India represent some of the developing nations in this field.



The report is spread over 85 pages, provides in depth research and analysis of the Personalized Medicine Market in US. On account of our analysis we have covered major market drivers and restraints encompassing Personalized Medicine market. The report also covers the industry positioning in terms of the major therapeutic areas. The study also provides an insight into the segment-wise competitive landscape, which includes the profiles of Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Diagnostic, IT/Informatics, and Research Tool companies across the globe. Through the report, companies planning to venture into the personalized medicine sector will also have an in-depth understanding of the industry dynamics.



