U.S. Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Worth $6 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The ‘U.S. Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, 2010-2015 (Market Share, Winning Strategies and Adoption Trends)’ analyzes the EMR market by end users, components and applications, and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the electronic medical records market in this region.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on "U.S. Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market"

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The U.S. EMR market is expected to grow from $2,177 million in 2009 to $6,054 million in 2015 at an estimated CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2010-2015.



EMR is a part of healthcare information technology that is used to make paperless computerized patient data in order to increase efficiency of hospital systems and reduce chances of errors in medical records. A substantial growth rate (more than 16%) of the U.S. healthcare IT spending and the initiatives taken by government towards development of a nationwide healthcare information network are expected to push EMR implementation across the healthcare sector in the U.S. The rising demand for the healthcare cost containment and need to improve the quality of healthcare service are driving the growth of the EMR market in the U.S.



The U.S. EMR market space is highly fragmented with more than 1000 players In 2010, Allscripts emerged as a market leader with 15.7% market share in the physician office EMR market; whereas Meditech led the hospital EMR segment with an overall market share of 24.9%.



Scope of the report



The report evaluates the U.S. EMR market with respect to its sub-segments on the basis of end users, components, and applications.



Each section will provide market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players, and competitive outlook. This report will also provide market tables for covering the sub-segments and micro-markets. In addition, the report also provides more than 20 company profiles covering all the sub-segments.



Browse Related Reports:

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North American Healthcare IT Market, By Application [Provider IT (EMR, PACS, CPOE, CDSS, RCM, Claims Management, Payroll), Payer IT (CRM, Fraud Detection)], Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Web-Based Services & Cloud Computing) & Component –Forecasts to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-america-healthcare-it-market-1190.html



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