U.S. Emergency Cash Assistance Releases Top 10 List of Ways Single Moms Can Earn Extra Money

Venice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- According to statistics, there are currently about 20 million children in the United States living in single mother families. This number has increased drastically over the past 40 years.



One thing that single mothers tend to have in common is financial problems. It can be very difficult to work one or more jobs while raising a child alone. Unfortunately, many single moms struggle with poverty and the feeling that they never have enough money from month to month. While many single moms dream of going to school to earn a degree that will improve their chances of getting a better-paying job, most simply don’t have the money in the monthly budget to pay for it.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its incredible amount of helpful and reassuring articles all designed for single mothers to improve their finances and their lives.



U.S. Emergency Cash Assistance features a wealth of informative articles filled with tips and advice on grants, scholarships, financial assistance and job opportunities.



As Georgetta Mills, co-editor of the website, noted in an article, finding information on the various types of financial assistance that might be helpful to single moms can be challenging, time consuming and even overwhelming.



“Our site is designed to help single moms like yourself understand how you can get into college practically free with the use of grants, scholarships, and financial aid provided by the federal government as well as private sources,” Mills wrote, adding that the website also offers information on how single moms can stop working dead end jobs and start building a career for themselves.



“Finding financial aid for single mothers doesn’t have to be difficult. Unlike other sites, we provide you with the relevant information you need to make informed decisions today.”



U.S. Emergency Cash Assistance recently released an infograph that has already become extremely popular called Top Ten Ways Single Moms Can Make Extra Money. This list features information on the top jobs that are often perfect for single moms.



For example, according to the infograph, these jobs include working at an at-home call center, providing daycare, finding freelance positions, and cleaning homes and businesses.



