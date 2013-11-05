US EMR Market to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- US EMR market is growing tremendously over the past few years, owing to strong government support and to achieve “Meaningful-use” requirements. Increasing need of integrated healthcare system and low-cost solutions for accessing, storing, and sharing data have also supported the growth of the market. Besides, rising popularity of personal medical records and patient portals are also propelling its growth. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US EMR market will grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “US EMR Market Outlook to 2017” by RNCOS spread over 80 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the EMR market in the country. Our research includes detailed analysis of US EMR market including its segment such as EMR hardware, EMR software and EMR services. It also covers the study of EMR market by end users and by applications along with its sub segments. In addition, it also provides the thorough analysis of emerging market trends and drivers that are boosting the EMR market in the country. Further, the report covers the in-depth analysis of potential growth areas along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the detailed analysis of key market players covering their businesses overview, healthcare IT products, strengths & weaknesses. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Besides, the report also provides the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the US EMR market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Growing trend of Cloud Computing

- Increasing Popularity of Blue Button

- Increasing Strategic Alliances Boosting the Industry

- Patient Portal Serving EMR/EHR Development



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM629.htm



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- US e-health Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM344.htm)

- US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM487.htm)



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.