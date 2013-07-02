US Energy Drink Market 2012-2016 - Energy Drink Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



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TechNavio's analysts forecast the Energy Drink market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global urbanization. This market has also been witnessing the emergence of energy drinks that contain natural ingredients. However, health risks associated with the consumption of energy drinks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Energy Drink Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Energy Drink market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include Living Essentials LLC, Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and Rockstar Inc.

The other vendor mentioned in this report is The Coca Cola Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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