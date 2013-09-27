US Farm Tire Market Report: 2013 Edition: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Agricultural/farm tires are categorized under specialty tires and are used for farm vehicles such as tractors and harvesters. Rise in specialized farm equipments are driving demand for application specific and higher load capacity tires that reduce soil compaction. The farm tire market in the US was comparatively down in 2012 due to economic uncertainty and severe drought conditions that affected crop productivity. This led many retailers to maintain heavy inventories throughout the selling season.



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Although it is expected that the demand will regain in 2013 as farmers receive additional farm income due to high commodity prices and crop insurance payouts. Moreover, new technological and design developments in farm machinery have resulted in further development of farm tires, larger in size and for diversified uses. However, fluctuating raw material prices and high inventory pose a challenge for the manufacturers and dealers in the industry's supply chain.



Competition among the US farm tire manufacturers is intense, with several domestic and international companies competing primarily on the basis of price, quality, customer service, design capability, and delivery time. Significant competitors in the US farm tire market include Bridgestone, Michelin, Titan-Goodyear, Firestone and BKT, among others. The farm tire companies are making heavy investments in their initiatives to expand capacity of existing plants as well in the establishment of new plants to meet the growing demand for tires.



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The current report provides an overview of the US farm tire market. It discusses the market size, segments, growth drivers, and challenges. The key players are profiled with their strategies for this market.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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