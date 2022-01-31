US Firms Look for Alternatives to Fill the Sales and Trading Void After Chinese Firms Retreat from Stock Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- A combination of Chinese regulation and business slowdown has created a distinct retreat of Chinese firms from the Stock Market. In order to find replacements for the now-departed firms, US stock exchanges are looking to locations such as India and south-east Asia. This is a new development, particularly as Asian businesses that aren't based in China haven't featured much in US stock exchanges in recent years. As the loss of revenue from Chinese firms that have left the stock markets starts to cause issues for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, there have been new attempts to attract listings from other Asian countries. It's a big shift for the US Stock Market and one that is not without risk, given that Chinese companies made more US IPOs in 2021 than companies from the rest of the Asian region as a whole. However, given the current state of relations between the two countries it could prove a more fruitful and practical way forward.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has been providing support for sales and trading jobs USA throughout the many different shifts in the Stock Market in that time. The firm is very experienced when it comes to helping organizations build resilient teams that are able to adapt, whether that is to a focus shift or the need to embrace a new business direction. In addition to expertise in sales and trading jobs USA, Selby Jennings also has experience in a broad range of other fields in banking and financial services, including legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading and financial technology. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings is incredibly well-positioned to support every type of business in this sector, from agile disruptors to the best-known international finance institutions. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows hiring options to be created for every need. Plus, the firm is a reliable go-to for ambitious people keen to take a career-defining next step in sales and trading jobs USA.



It's not just when it comes to sales and trading jobs USA that Selby Jennings is able to provide expert, insightful support but on a worldwide basis too. The firm has extensive reach in America, including in major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The US team is also part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+, which adds an essential element of international reach to the service on offer. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The internal infrastructure within Selby Jennings is vital to the way that the team has evolved and has received heavy investment. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Sales and trading jobs USA are just some of the opportunities available via the firm today - these include Private Equity Vice President, Senior Associate Investor Relations and Marketing Associate [Hedge Fund].



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.