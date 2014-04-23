US Food Safety Testing Market to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With uprising foodborne illness due to Listeria, E. Colli, the food testing market of US has been vastly expanding and is estimated to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2017. The countries’ food producers have adopted the use of high end technological food testing programs for minimizing the risk from contamination. In addition to this, these producers are also using the “rapid test methods” as a way to check the level of adulteration in food items. Policy decisions such as Food Modernization Act are being taken up to shift focus towards prevention. On the other hand Europe, one of the largest importers of food, has been restricting itself with traditional testing technologies. In comparison, developing nations like India and China are going through a transformation phase, backed by increased spending from the government.



According to our study, “Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis”, a growing number of participants in the global food market, increased oversight and monitoring of the manufacturing & supply processes and the introduction of new automation technologies, will be instrumental in enormous growth of the global food testing market. Globalization of food trade, rising consumer awareness about the safety of their food products, increased incidence of foodborne diseases and automation in food testing labs are going to be the major drivers for the food testing market. Among the various segments in food testing, pathogen testing forms a major chunk. In our report, alongwith pathogen testing we have also covered other important segments such as GMO and pesticide testing.



Our report also analyzes the food safety testing market in these areas in context of the upcoming technologies and regulatory reforms. According to our study, emerging trends, regulatory amendments and technological developments are indicative that the industry will experience prodigious growth in the coming future.



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