U.S. Football Academy Announces New Indoor Football Camp in Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- For many aspiring football players training is paramount to improving strength, speed and skills. Despite this, the off-season during summer can prevent many individuals from getting the best out of their training because of high temperatures and humidity. Luckily, the US Football Academy is addressing this issue by providing indoor camps that allow athletes to train in air conditioned environments, as well as having access to top quality training and coaching.



The latest addition to the indoor training program is to provide football camps in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Academy recently announced an indoor training camp in Arizona, and the interest in the program has been so overwhelming that they have quickly established new dates in new states.



The Longevity Sports Center will host the U.S. Football Academy's Indoor Football Camp on June 24-27th from 9am-2pm. All area youth ages 7-17 are invited to participate. Positional training, one on one competition and 2 daily training sessions are just some of the things participants can expect.



Over the last 5 years the Academy has carved out a niche by providing all indoor football camps during the hot summer months in states where temperatures prevent athletes from getting the best out of their training. The Las Vegas camp is set to fill up fast, and there have been no shortage of applicants at other football camps run by the academy.



"There are choices for football camps, but few provide 3 days of training indoors," says Coach D.B., Director of the U.S. Football Academy, "we now have California and Arizona indoors camps, and we are excited about bringing indoor camps to Las Vegas this year. During the last 5 years we've run Football programs for Luke Air Force Base, Chicago Holiday Sports Festival, Velocity, Nike and the Super Bowl Host Committee. Our summer camps are part of an expansion of our services to make sure that our outreach is serving those who need the training most. The Las Vegas camp will be a great opportunity for aspiring athletes in Nevada to get an edge on the competition through this exclusive training."



About The US Football Academy

The U.S. football academy provides Football training through Summer Camps and year round 1 on 1 training. Over the past 5 years the Academy has carved out a special niche by providing all indoor youth football camps. For more information, please visit: http://theusfootballacademy.com/