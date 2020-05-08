U.S. Frozen Bakery Market Projections 2026 : Guttenplan's Frozen Dough Inc., Gonnella Baking Company, Deiorios, Tasty Breads International, Wewalka, Custom Foods Inc., Ne

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- frozen bakery market based on its recipes is categorized as viennoiserie, breads, savory snacks and patisserie. Among these, breads & viennoiserie items seized the maximum share of the overall market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Widespread use of breads in several fast food joints such as McDonald's, Burger King etc. is expected to swell the product industry in the projected timespan.



Shifting lifestyles of consumers paired with the rising demand for processed food products is expected to propel the frozen baked goods market globally during the forecast timeframe. Several amicable properties of the frozen bakery products, such as affordable prices, eco-friendly manufacturing process, better quality and convenience in product availability are expected to fuel the product demand. These frozen edibles can be kept fresh for long durations. Various frozen bakery products such as breads, pastries, cake dough, patisserie, etc. are surging in demand, which is positively driving the frozen bakery market across the globe in the projected time period.



Frozen bakery market according to its products is classified into ready-to-bake, ready-to-prove, and fully baked items. Fully baked items registered over 15% presence of the overall market. Various chains of cake and bakery stores extensively use these fully baked items to make final products such as pastries, rolls, donuts, etc.



Convenience factor coupled with changing taste pattern of the population are the major reasons for the growth of frozen bakery products in expected timespan. These products save the preparation time and are popular among the food service providers such as restaurants, bakeries, retail outlets, etc. Extensive marketing campaigns by the market players and retailers to make the product an attractive household food will further strengthen the product demand in coming years.



The production process of the frozen bakery products consumes a considerable amount of energy that incurs high expenditure. Even the warehousing of these bakery items requires heavy electricity consumption. These energy costs may prove to become an obstacle in the growth of the frozen bakery products market in the near future.



Based on end-users, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into hyper markets &super markets, convenience stores, artisan bakers, HORECA (hotels, restaurants and catering) and several bakery chains. HORECA is expected to grow at sluggish rate of CAGR over the projected timeframe.



The U.S. frozen bakery market is highly competitive with presence of companies such as Grupo Bimbo, Flower Foods, Tyson Foods Inc., Custom Foods Inc., Clabber Girl Corporation and Guttenplan's Frozen Dough, Inc. These companies have been operating in the frozen bakery market since decades and have consumer trust and loyalty for their premium brand from a very long time. Moreover, these companies have long-term supply contracts with hotel chains, restaurants and catering services, which lets them have a larger customer base. Most of the frozen bakery manufacturers are working as a distributor. This industry has a high scope for forward integration.



Distributors in the industry play a vital role in the frozen bakery market. Most of the companies are having their own distribution network and they also distribute the products through third party distributors.

Key industry players in the product market includes Vandemoortele, Grupo Bimbo, BredenMaster S.A., Aryzta AG, Comapan S.A, Weston Foods and CSM Bakery Solutions.