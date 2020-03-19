US Furnish, Thailand Based Interior Design Company Offering Custom 3D Designs

Pathum Thani, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- US Furnish Consult Company Limited is a reputed interior design company known for their custom 3D Designs offered for all kinds of new home, home renovations, condos, office spaces, spas, restaurants and many more. Irrespective of the architecture or design style, the design team here ensures that their clients get the interior design of their choice and that which best suits their needs and budget.



With over 10 years of industry experience, the company offers the most professional services by offering their clients creative, modern, functional, efficient and relaxing home interiors. They design built-in furniture in their in-house factory equipped with state-of-the-art facilities; and use latest techniques and high quality materials to create durable and long lasting furniture. They are also experts in built-in kitchen designs offering turnkey solutions to all kinds of kitchen types and sizes.



To know more visit https://www.usfurnish.com/



About https://www.usfurnish.com/

US Furnish consult Company Limited is an Interior Design Company based at Thailand. The company offers 3D designs and offer custom built solutions with all the material coming straight from their in-house factory.



Media Contact



K Somedee Thongdee – US Furnish Interior Design Company

Address: Pathum Thani, Thailand

Phone: 092-721-1559

Email: Sales@USFurnish.com

Website: https://www.usfurnish.com