U.S Games Producer Announces 'Codigo Cube' - World's First Hybrid Smartphone QR Code Dice Game.

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Following a diligent period of research and development, one U.S company is delighted to announce ‘Codigo Cube’, the world’s first family-friendly trivia QR code game that can be played using a smartphone.



Comprised of literal game-changing technology, Codigo Cube is a compelling socially-interactive trivia dice game that uses a QR code emblazoned cube, a free smartphone App and the device’s camera. Suitable for most smartphone devices, including iTouch and iPad, the Codigo Cube offers a truly powerful gaming experience.



“It’s a hybrid between a physical game and smartphone gaming,” says Todd Ruehs, CEO of Four Clowns Gaming and Toy Company.



He continues, “Questions, answers and all scoring is done on the smartphone, revealed by scanning various sides of the Codigo Cube dice itself. Each side bears a different multi-colored QR code, which reveals a random question on the mobile device.”



In fact, Codigo Cube is also the world’s first QR code system to randomly display different information each time it is scanned.



“This ensures that players never get the same question twice, and that every game is always fresh and nail-biting,” Ruehs adds.



Tipped by industry experts to be the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season, Codigo Tube’s compelling gaming fun is just as awe-inspiring as the technology behind it. In fact, Ruehs believes their hybrid board game could spark an upward trend in the industry.



“Smartphone Apps are by no means new in the gaming world. However, what we are doing is to combine them equally with real-world play, fusing the digital and real-life worlds like never before. The response has been overwhelming and we hope it makes the industry-at-large take note of its potential,” he adds.



While developed with Apple devices in mind, Codigo Cube is fully compatible with all Android devices running version 2.2.2 or higher. The App can be obtained via a simple mobile game download.



Currently on sale at the special introductory price of $9.99, there’s just enough time to snap up a copy of the game before the festive season (and the family!) arrive.



For more information, please visit: http://codigocube.com/



Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Sandy, Four Clowns Gaming & Toy Company will be donating a portion of proceeds from their board game to the American Red Cross.



About Four Clowns Game & Toy Company, LLC



Imagine a company whose primary purpose is FUN!



Where board meetings are called “Circuses” and talking informally between meetings are called “Side Shows”!



Welcome to the world of the Four Clowns.



Four Clowns Game & Toy Company, LLC was born out of the idea, that in an ever increasingly difficult world, there has to be some serious fun that also takes place. With little more than a simple game idea, tons of ambition, a little money, and no brains, the Clowns launched their venture in late 2010.



Friends for more than 20 years, the Clowns have enjoyed multiple adventures together that always seem to be filled with non-stop laughs. So while board games and family-fun toys may not be new, the fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and non-stop antics of the Clowns make their products exciting and fun to play for the entire family.