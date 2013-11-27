US GIS Market Will Grow at CAGR of 10.96% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- GIS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the US has also been witnessing the development of integrated systems. However, the increasing government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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GIS Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the GIS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Esri Inc., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., The US Geological Survey, and Hexagon AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Ubisense Group plc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Global GIS Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016



GIS market in the Retail industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-the-retail-industry-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 18.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to understand customer demographics and buying patterns. The GIS market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of GIS applications in mobile computing devices. However, the high initial investment needed could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Telecommunication Industry 2012-2016



Global GIS market in the Telecommunication industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-the-telecommunication-industry-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 9.90 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of GIS in capacity planning. The Global GIS market in the Telecommunication industry has also been witnessing the development of integrated GIS systems. However, the availability of low-cost GIS equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in Transportation Industry 2012-2016



Global GIS market in the Transportation industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-transportation-industry-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 12.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for GIS in the construction of roads and railroad. This market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technique. However, privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Natural Resource Industry 2012-2016



Global GIS market in the Natural Resource industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-the-natural-resource-industry-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 9.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from process industries The Global GIS market in the Natural Resource industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of GIS applications for mobile computing devices. However, the easy availability of open-source GIS Software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2012-2016



Global GIS market in the Utility industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-the-utility-industry-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 10.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for knowledge infrastructure. The Global GIS market in the Utility industry has also been witnessing increasing focus on application-specific GIS solutions. However, the lack of awareness in developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Government Sector 2012-2016



The Global GIS market in the Government sector (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-the-government-sector-2012-2016-report.html) is one of the fastest-growing GIS markets across the globe. This is mainly due to the increasing investment in GIS by Government sectors. The Americas is the major contributor to the GIS market in this sector. The Global GIS market in the Government sector is expected to post a CAGR of 11.36 percent during the period 2012-2016.



In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a large share in the Global GIS market in the Government sector, and is followed by the APAC region. The market generated more revenue from developed countries as compared to developing countries in the year 2012. The demand for GIS technology in each country is highly dependent on the investments made by the Government sector.



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