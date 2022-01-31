US Government Focuses on Plugging the Regulatory Compliance Gap

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- The US Government has laid out plans to fill the regulatory compliance gap in the USA, in particular focusing on areas such as deficiencies in the U.S. anti-money laundering regime. In December last year, the administration revealed the Strategy on Countering Corruption, which is essentially the delivery mechanism for the Anti-Corruption Initiative. The strategy is going to make use of tools such as data analytics across government agencies, as well as improving and enforcing specific anti-money laundering laws and regulations, fostering interagency collaboration to do better when it comes to compliance. A number of key pillars have been established that will be crucial in plugging the regulatory compliance gap. These include holding corrupt actors accountable, strengthening multilateral anti-corruption architecture, curbing illicit finance and modernizing, coordinating and resourcing the efforts that the government is making to fight corruption. The strategy creates many more tools to help plug the regulatory compliance gap and improve the outlook for anti-corruption as a result. This increased focus on regulatory compliance will mean greater demand for talented individuals with compliance skills and experience across a wide range of industries.



With a focus on legal regulatory compliance jobs, Larson Maddox is a talent partner with a difference. The firm is keen to leverage developments, such as the Strategy on Countering Corruption, finding opportunities to help talented people take career-defining next steps and supporting organizations looking to hire for growth. The firm's commitment is to secure business-critical regulatory and legal talent and Larson Maddox works with a broad range of clients in this mission, from those that are new to the industry to well-established global institutions. Larson Maddox is able to deliver hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house encompassing a broad range of industries, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. The firm deals with legal regulatory compliance jobs at many different levels, including experienced talent or senior executive roles. Thanks to a wealth of resources and a bespoke approach, the team provides a combination of permanent, contract and multi-shire solutions that cater to every hiring need.



Legal Regulatory compliance jobs is a nationwide market in the USA and Larson Maddox has the resources to cater to organizations across this sector. The firm's USA-based network is extensive and includes major hubs such as Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This is just part of the story though, as the firm also has an extensive international element to its practice. The team in the USA is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+ and Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The strength of the firm is dictated by the resilience of the internal team, something that Larson Maddox has invested heavily in. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as legal regulatory compliance jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Corporate Counsel [M&A], Head of Compensation and Transactions Counsel.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.