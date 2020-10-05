U.S. Hardware Encryption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, and Forecasts 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- U.S. Hardware encryption is a hardware-based technique which is used for securing digital data. There are two forms of encryption; hardware-based encryption and software-based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key. The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory. In hardware encryption, the security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost-effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently.



Scope of the Report:

The researcher assessing the U.S. Hardware Encryption Market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



The major players covered in this report:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc.



The report not only empowers companies and individuals to understand the key characteristics of the target market but also the communication preferences. The audience can get the estimated size according to the number of sales in a specific region. By offering access to insights about the profit margin the study aims at improving the communication between the companies and potential customers. Armed with all required information on the recent development in the competitive landscape such as a joint venture, collaboration, acquisition and merger and product launch the study enables business owners to build a strong profile of their best buyers.



By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

- North America

- China

- Europe

- Southeast Asia

- Japan

- India



The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

o External HDD

o Internal HDD

- Solid State Drives (SSD)

- Universal Serial Bus (USB)

o Up to 4GB

o 5GB to 16GB

o 17GB to 64GB

o 65GB and above

- Inline Network Encryptor



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

- Industrial

- Commercial

- Residential

- Government



The study objectives of this report are:

- To analyse and study the global U.S. Hardware Encryption capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2020-2025);

- Focuses on the key U.S. Hardware Encryption manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

- To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

- To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.



Key Points from TOC:



Chapter 6: U.S. Hardware Encryption Market, By Product



6.1. Overview

6.2. Hard Disk Drive (Hdd)



6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast



6.2.2.1. External Hard Disk Drive

6.2.2.2. Internal Hard Disk Drive



6.3. Solid State Drive (Ssd)



6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast



6.4. Usb Flash Drive



6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast



6.4.2.1. Up To 4Gb

6.4.2.2. 5Gb To 16Gb

6.4.2.3. 17Gb To 64Gb

6.4.2.4. 65Gb And Above



6.5. Inline Network Encryptors (Ine)



6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast

Continue…



Increase in regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data and reduction in prices of hardware encryption devices majorly drive the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as increase in concerns related to data security and privacy, growth of the consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets and increase in complexity & volume of data breaches and brute force attacks drive the growth of the market. However, high capital investment and limited use of encrypted devices in the U.S. hinder the market growth. On the contrary, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services as well as technological advancement on encryption chip are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.



