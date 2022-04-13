Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- According to the new market research report "US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type (Janitorial/Core-Cleaning, Infection Control & Prevention, Front-of-house cleaning & Brand Experience), Facility Type (Acute Care, Post-Acute Care, Military & Childrens Hospital) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from USD 6.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The Growth in the market is majorly driven by stringent government regulations and the rising prevalence of HAIs. With a surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on hygiene & control practices and the rising need to reduce the spread of infection, thus supporting the market growth.



The pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems worldwide, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are also being set up to deal with the growing number of cases. Hence, the spread of COVID-19 has spurred a surge in demand for disinfection and infection prevention services due to the growing cases of HAIs in hospital settings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to hospital-acquired infections has become a pressing medical issue worldwide. The overwhelming adoption of strict measures to reduce the infection spread and the government mandates for reducing hospital-acquired infections are likely to drive the growth of the healthcare environmental services market during the forecast period.



The janitorial/ core-cleaning services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into janitorial/core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. The janitorial/ core-cleaning services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the need for regular cleaning and keeping health facility premises clean to prevent the spread of infection among patients and staff.



The acute-care facilities type segment accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare environmental services market



Based on facility type, the healthcare environmental services market is segmented into acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities. In 2020, the acute-care facilities segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The growing adoption of various outsourced cleaning services has helped these facilities reduce in-house administrative costs such as the buying & maintenance costs of various cleaning technologies and supplies. These are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The prominent 15 players operating in the US healthcare environmental services market include Sodexo Global (France), Compass Group (UK), Aramark Corporation (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems, Inc. (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Xanitos, Inc. (US), OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc. (US), AVI Foodsystems, Inc. (US), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), Bravo Building Services (US), and Corvus Janitorial Systems (US)



