US Healthcare IT Market Exhibiting Double-Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- US healthcare IT market is growing immensely due to declining costs of HIT systems’ implementation, stricter government regulations and huge incentives for implementation. Moreover, current industry trends such as emergence of cloud computing in healthcare IT, growing strategic collaborations and rapid technological upgradation in the industry are also playing pivotal roles in the development of country’s healthcare IT market. Considering the above factors, the US healthcare IT market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2018.



The report, “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook 2018”, spread over 95 pages, covers a comprehensive research and thorough analysis of US healthcare IT market. The report provides a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the country’s healthcare IT industry, including the current and future market size for various industry segments. The report features market analysis of HIT segments (hardware, software and services) coupled with the in-depth analysis of major HIT components. These components comprises of hospital information system (it covers EMR, CPOE, CDSS, MIIS), pharmacy information system and laboratory information system.



Further, our study delves into the potential growth areas of healthcare IT market in the country which would help the client to get deeper information about the industry. In addition to that, various regulations have been covered in the report which are affecting industry growth or may affect in the future.



Also, we have covered an in-depth analysis of competitive landscape covering business overview, key financials, strength & weakness analysis and recent developments of major healthcare IT vendors of the country. Overall, the report would facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Rising Merger and Acquisitions to augment market growth

- Declining cost of implementation propelling HIT adoption

- Government incentives driving rapid growth in US Healthcare IT



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM662.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.