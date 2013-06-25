US Healthcare IT Market to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- US healthcare IT market is growing tremendously over the past few years, owing to new product introductions and evolving industry standards. The market is propelling on the back of rising number of E-prescriptions, high EHR adoption rate and growing M-health market. In addition, the healthcare IT market is strongly supported by the US Government with numerous acts, attractive policies in the form of incentive and favorable guidelines. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US healthcare IT market will grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2013-2017.



The report “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017”, by RNCOS spread around 125 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the healthcare IT market in the country. Our research includes study of components of the market in including E-health, M-health, remote patient monitoring and medical imaging information system. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends in country which are boosting the healthcare IT market in the country. Additionally, the report also includes analysis of potential growth areas of the market along with regulatory framework. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the performance of segments of healthcare IT market including healthcare IT hardware, healthcare IT software and healthcare IT services.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



- Strong government support to boost US healthcare IT market

- Rising focus on rural healthcare IT developments

- Increasing adoption of Radiology Information Systems

- Growing trend of M-health applications



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.