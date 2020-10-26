Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The US Home Furnishing Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the US Home Furnishing market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Executive Summary

The home furnishing industry incorporates manufacturers of furniture, upholstery, carpets, divider covers, and bedding, as well as delicate domestic decorations, such as covers and other bed-related things, materials, tablecloths, and candles.



Home Furnishings trends tend to be highly cyclical, rising and falling with decade-low unemployment, rising wages, robust consumer confidence, and other economic indicators. The furniture market rules the industry. Furniture producers see their businesses move together with intrigued rates and the housing market.



The US home furnishing market can be segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market can be sub-segmented into home furniture, home textiles and floor coverings. On the basis of distribution channels, the market can be bifurcated into offline (brick and mortar stores) and online.



The US home furnishing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023). The US home furnishing market is primarily driven by growing e-commerce and m-commerce penetration, rising personal disposable income, growing urbanization population, recovering home furnishing share of wallet, growing consumer interest towards home docor etc.



However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends & expectations, rising material cost, skilled labor shortage etc. Market trends such as augmented reality and virtual reality, technologically advanced stores, and rising demand for luxury home furnishing is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.



