US Hospitals Hiring More Foreign Clinical Operations Staff

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- The demand for clinical operations staff has soared during the pandemic and in most locations, this has created some serious skills shortages. As a result, many US hospitals have turned to overseas hires to fill the gaps. One agency recruiting clinical operations staff from overseas to place in US hospitals saw demand surge from just 800 places a year pre-pandemic to 4,000 today. Although there has been an increase in enrollment at training schools since the pandemic began, this has not made much difference to the huge demand that exists today for people with clinical operations experience. With many seasoned professionals also coming up to retirement this is creating a very challenging staffing situation. Personnel shortages at US hospitals have required many different approaches, including traveling professionals and a big increase in foreign clinical operations staff. However, it's clear that a more sustainable situation needs to be found going forward.



There are opportunities for talented people pursuing clinical operations careers all over the US today, thanks to the huge spike in demand for individuals with these skills. EPM Scientific provides extensive support to organizations looking to fill skills gaps - the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Expertise at EPM Scientific includes helping those in clinical operations careers, as well as delivering hiring support for a range of other areas in the life sciences sector, such as R&D, legal and compliance, commercial, medical communications, medical affairs and quality. The team has established a network of contacts at organizations across the sector and so is able to help talented people take defining steps in clinical operations careers, as well as other roles. With a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific designs options for every hiring need.



With opportunities in clinical operations careers across the USA, EPM Scientific recognizes the need to have broad coverage nationwide. As a result, the firm's reach now extends to most major hubs, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the pressures on the life sciences sector over the past two years, the team at EPM Scientific has been focused on providing agile and flexible support that helps organizations recruit for resilience. The internal team has been vital to this - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies at all times. There are currently many roles available via the firm today, including Lead Buyer, Account Executive and Automation Engineering Specialist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.