#Summary:

GlobalData's 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The US Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the US.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together GlobalData's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Companies Mentioned: Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Allianz, Chubb, Aviva



Key Highlights:

- The NAIC coordinates the regulation of multi-state insurers.

- Composite insurance is not permitted in the the US.

- 100% FDI is permitted in the US insurance industry.

- Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the US; however, exceptions exist.

- On January 1, 2015, the NAIC adopted the ORSA for large and medium-sized insurers.



The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the US, including:

- An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the US.

- The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

- Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

- Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the US.

- Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

- Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope:

- The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in the US.

- The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

- The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

- The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

- The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.



Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.2 Health insurance

2.4.3 Social insurance system

2.4.4 Aviation third-party liability insuran

....Continued



