US Jobs in Procurement – Ambitious Procurement Professionals Needed to Ensure Companies Stay in the Black and out of the Red

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Professionals working in the procurement have the benefit of knowing their job is creating positive changes in their world. Procurement and supply management is a complex, strategic, challenging, and ultimately rewarding sector to work in. Professionals will work on tasks including sourcing raw materials and services to managing contract and relationships with suppliers. The opportunity for a varied and fruitful career is very possible with the support and guidance of DSJ Global's passionate consultants. Recruitment managers are searching for skilled procurement professionals in cities across the US from New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. According to Klaus Neuhas, partner at Bain, "skilled procurement team(s) can reduce a company's purchasing cost base by eight to 12%" this is a huge figure which reaffirms the need for individuals to join teams in companies up and down the country to ensure they are optimizing costs.



With over a decade's worth of experience, established in 2008, DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruiters for procurement careers in the US. Their reach extends to 60+ countries globally from North America to Europe and Asia, providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. DSJ Global are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm's network of companies they work with is of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving candidates the opportunity to decide on a company culture which suits them best. DSJ Global have 12+ office locations worldwide with 750+ employees and consultants calling them home. The firm's consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure efficient, smart hiring decisions are made to provide optimal results to both candidate and client. DSJ Global's service is unique in the fact that they not only provide unrivalled recruitment solutions but offer indepth market research and knowledge to keep you informed of any risks you should be aware of to allow you to make cognizant recruitment decisions.



The current procurement workforce is aging rapidly with 33% being at or beyond retirement age according to a recent report produced by DHL. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution heavily underway, digitalization is taking over the industry. Companies must work hard and fast to ensure they are able to use these new technologies to their advantage and keep up with competitors which will enable them to remain in the black and out of the red. The US economy has experienced a lot of disruption recently; the country needs smart hiring decisions to be made to ensure they stay afloat.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Jobs currently available through DSJ Global include: global supply planner – pharmaceuticals, senior category manager, senior buyer – electrical components, UK procurement manager, global category manager – raw materials/plastics, VP of indirect procurement, senior procurement analyst, buyer and global category lead – IT. DSJ Global's friendly consultants are committed to supporting their candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Get in touch today to find out what the next step in your career could be.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



- DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.