US Jobs in Procurement – An Aging Workforce Has Left a Gap for Passionate Individuals to Join the Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Procurement professionals are in the unique position that they are able to oversee profitable as well as ethical projects which will benefit those around them and the wider world. The job market for procurement positions is also extremely fruitful as 33% of the current workforce are aging out of their jobs and heading towards retirement, as reported by DHL. There is a drastic need for young, ambitious individuals to join the procurement industry as we head towards further digitalization in the world. Professionals who are enthusiastic about technological innovations will be welcomed into jobs in the sector as automation, artificial intelligence and the physical internet are currently causing disruptions. These disruptions can be smoothed out with the correct harnessing of these technological advances.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has years of experience curating individualised recruitment solutions for specialist sectors across the industry from procurement to logistics and supply chain and technical operations, the opportunity for career growth and development in the US is huge. Opportunities are available from the west to east coast of the US, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco to name just a few cities with brilliant prospects. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. With 750+ employees and consultants situated in 12+ office locations worldwide, the firm has a global reach which is hard to compete with. DSJ Global have invested heavily in the training of their staff to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to provide optimal results for candidates and clients. The firm's consultants are passionate and excited to help you find your dream career or talented professionals for your business.



DSJ Global are aware of the disruptions the industry has faced in the past year. Many people have been working from home for much longer than was first anticipated. So as the new normal sets in, employers and managers must look at ways to ensure their employees are getting the best deal out of their remote working situation. DSJ Global have the answers, their recent whitepaper details advice and guidance on the work-life rebalance so that clients and candidates can understand how to take advantage of their situation while also improving productivity and wellbeing. Take a look at the report if you are wondering how to refresh your virtual connection with your staff.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



There is a plethora of jobs available through DSJ Global at the moment. The roles include: sourcing manager, global category manager – logistics, purchaser – packaging, senior specialist – strategic sourcing – indirect procurement, UK procurement manager, global category manager – chemicals, global category manager – facility management and energy, senior digital procurement manager and global supply manager. The opportunities are endless and career progression is definitely on the cards for ambitious professionals. Get in contact with DSJ Global's passionate consultants today to secure talent for your team or to find out how you can define your next career move.



