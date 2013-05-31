Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- US Land Grid is known for providing immediate delivery of highly accurate low cost GIS data. Apart from offering $100 land grid and $250 tax parcels, they are the only ones who truly provide instant service delivery for everyone. In the same spirit, they try to continue to innovate to make your job of finding and using GIS data easier and less expensive. Announcing, USView, our free to use web mapping platforms that allow you to view oil and gas data by the state.



The USView free web mapping platforms include the states of Colorado, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. All states include the full land grid offering - sections, townships, lots, quarters, surveys - abstracts, blocks, sections, surveys and sub-surveys (just like our online store). All layers can be identified and queried, and there are six different basemaps to switch bettheyen. The theylls are updated monthly and include all major attributes. Easy to use, and at no cost to you.



At the same time, they've released our complimentary WFS and WMS (streaming web data) for our state and regional customers. When you buy a state or regional dataset from US Land Grid you now receive unlimited web site downloads, FTP and your choice of a WFS/WMS for the same set of data. Please contact us here for more information or get it instantly with your state land grid purchase of $1,500.



$100 Land Grid Counties and $250 Tax Parcel Counties



Apart from providing inexpensive, high quality, GIS data - they deliver our data instantly - that means immediate download! Everything is pre-processed, so the data you are ordering has already been created - by the county or by the state. All come in a standardized data model that transcends all of our GIS data. In addition, multiple formats and datums are delivered without charge. You own the data and you can always come back to download it again free of charge. Come visit us at uslandgrid.com and learn about why they think they do things better and smarter.



