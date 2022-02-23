US Law Firms in Legal Recruitment Talent War

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- An incredibly tight labor market means that recruitment pressure is heavy for US law firms at the start of 2022. The need to hire and keep talented people was a building theme during 2021, as recovery from the pandemic started to drive up market growth. The legal recruitment talent war that has ensued has meant that starting salaries are shooting up and firms are considering a range of other benefits and incentives to ensure that they do not suffer from skills gaps. One set of statistics on law firm hiring showed that there were more than twice the number of job opportunities available in the third quarter of 2021, for example, compared to the same time period in 2020. In addition to significant salary increases to attract new people into teams, many firms are now considering incentives such as offering a one-month sabbatical or paying off a chunk of law school debt.



As a legal recruitment agency focused on ensuring legal teams can connect with business-critical talent, Larson Maddox is very well aware of the legal recruitment talent war that is currently underway in the USA. The firm's expertise lies in delivering effective hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house and this includes a broad range of industries, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. The firm has an incredibly wide reach in terms of verticals and also works with a broad spectrum of different businesses, thanks to the team's ability to provide completely bespoke support. Whether the demand is for experienced talent or senior executive roles, to work in a global brand or an agile start-up, the team at Larson Maddox is ideally positioned to deliver. Every hiring need can be catered to thanks to the team's ability to combine permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for insightful, individual support.



Any effective legal recruitment agency today needs to have a well-established nationwide reach in the USA. This is something Larson Maddox has developed, with a network that covers most major hubs including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Not only that but the firm is backed by significant global resources too - the team in America is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the focus on talent in the Larson Maddox ethos, it's not surprising that the firm values its own internal team so highly. Consultants at this legal recruitment agency are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies at all times. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Legal Counsel [Elite Investment Firm], Senior Finance Professional and Financial Planning & Analysis Lead.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.