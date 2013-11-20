Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Leading the Charge in Small Modular Reactor Development market report to its offering

US Leading the Charge in Small Modular Reactor Development



Summary



The US nuclear power sector is actively engaged in developing and applying technological advancements to Small Modular Reactors (SMR) with the help of government funding. The US government declared its interest in funding the nations SMR vision for commercialization by 2025 and plans to support the industry by sharing developmental costs for the first two SMRs due to be built. In addition to the government, private investors, such as venture financing firms, have shown interest in the upcoming technology by agreeing to provide financial aid. The primary factors responsible for such widespread support are the advanced safety, security and waste management features of the technology, not to mention the exceptional economics SMR advocates boast about. The nuclear power industry in the US has also benefitted from persistent public support; this has certainly boosted investor confidence in the industry.



Scope



- The report focuses on the future of Small Modular Reactors in the US

- Identifies the key factors supporting the development of Small Modular Reactors in the US

- Specifies the benefits of Small Modular Reactors against traditional nuclear power plants.



Reasons to buy



- Understand the various factors making the US the most favorable country to develop Small Modular Reactors

- Understand the benefits of Small Modular Reactors in the US.

- Understand how the US is promoting the development of Small Modular Reactors.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146610/us-leading-the-charge-in-small-modular-reactor-development.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###