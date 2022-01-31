US Leads EU as a Destination for UK Financial Services Exports

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- New figures have revealed that the US is now leading the EU as a destination for UK financial services exports. The UK remains a significant global center for financial and related professional services but relationships and trade links have shifted since the UK left the EU. In 2020, financial services exports from the UK to the EU were down 6.6% to £24.7 billion year-on-year. However, while this trade link between the UK and the EU seems to be reducing in intensity, that's not the case with the connection to the US. The same figures indicated that exports to the US rose by 5.3% in the same time period, putting the country ahead of the EU financial services industry as a destination for UK financial services exports. While changes were inevitable as a result of shifting political ties and allegiances, the significance of this movement is a notable indicator of the direction of markets in the years to come.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and the firm has become a go-to for talented people in financial recruitment jobs looking to take a career-defining next step. Part of the reason for the firm's success has been its dedication to observing market trends - such as the shift towards the US as a destination for UK financial services - and applying this in the interests of clients and candidates. The team at Selby Jennings has supported a broad range of businesses when it comes to financial recruitment jobs, from innovative start-ups to some of the best-known global institutions in the market. Expertise across a broad spectrum of different fields has been vital to the service the team can provide - experience includes hiring for legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, risk management, corporate and investment banking and financial technology. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to create hiring options for every need.



Financial recruitment jobs is a global sector and the team at Selby Jennings is able to bring genuinely international reach to the table for clients and candidates. The firm has a presence nationwide in the USA, including major locations such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This is combined with being part of a well-established international network, as the US team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A strong, supported internal team has been a key part of the firm's success and Selby Jennings has invested heavily in its people over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as financial recruitment jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Credit Analyst, Linux System Engineer and TechOps Lead.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.