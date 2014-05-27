US-Living Online- 2014-Industry Shares, Size, Trend and Analysis to 2014 Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Living Online - US - May 2014
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Our increasing need to be online will continue to impact all areas of consumers’ lives in ways that we mostly cannot right now imagine. The internet has so consistently been a disruptive force to the distribution of goods and ideas over the past 20 years that the only safe bet on the future is that it will continue to be an enormous catalyst for change, not just in what we know and what we own, but also to our moral values, personal needs, and visions for society.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Usage and access
Youngest users spend twice as much time online
Figure 1: Time spent online for activities other than email in past seven days, by age, April-December 2013
Digital divide still a problem
Figure 2: Household internet service subscription, by household income, April-December 2013
Mobile
Use of connected devices exploded from 2011-13
Figure 3: Internet usage by device, April 2009-December 2013
Figure 4: Attitudes to use of the internet on mobile devices, April-December 2013
Apps beat browsing
Figure 5: Use of apps in past 30 days, April-December 2013
Media and lifestyle
Entertainment activities show fastest growth
Figure 6: Online activities in past seven days, April 2009-December 2013
Interest in online assistance exceeds interest for in-person support
Figure 7: Aspects of life where respondents seek more online versus offline assistance, February 2014
Social networking most common daily activity
Figure 8: Frequency of website and app usage, ever versus daily, February 2014
High demand for smart home, fitness tools
Figure 9: Interest in new internet activities, by age, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
How does the movement to the cloud impact offline products and services?
The issues
The implications
Will the sharing economy challenge ownership?
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Trend: Without a Care
Trend: Prepare for the Worst
Mintel futures: Human
Innovations and Innovators
The maker movement meets the Internet of Things
Figure 10: Mimo wearable baby monitor, designed with Intel Edison, April 2014
Accommodating grandma
Figure 11: Famatic, April 2014
Using gamification for good
Figure 12: Khan Academy badge types, April 2014
Figure 13: Ayogo.com’s Monster Manor, April 2014
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Indicators of Living Online
Key points
A pause in penetration growth
Figure 14: Incidence of internet usage, April 2009-December 2013
Users spending more time online in shorter bursts
Figure 15: Frequency of internet access for activities other than email, April 2009-December 2013
Figure 16: Time spent on the internet for activities other than email, April 2009-December 2013
Internet usage nearly universal among 18-44s
Figure 17: Incidence of internet usage, by age, April-December 2013
Internet users 55+ spend less time online and visit fewer sites
Figure 18: Frequency of internet access for activities other than email, by age, April-December 2013
Figure 19: Time spent on the internet for activities other than email, by age, April-December 2013
Figure 20: Number of unique websites visited in the last 7 days, by age, April-December 2013
Higher-income internet users living more of their lives online
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