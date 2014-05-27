US-Living Online- 2014-Industry Shares, Size, Trend and Analysis to 2014 Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Our increasing need to be online will continue to impact all areas of consumers’ lives in ways that we mostly cannot right now imagine. The internet has so consistently been a disruptive force to the distribution of goods and ideas over the past 20 years that the only safe bet on the future is that it will continue to be an enormous catalyst for change, not just in what we know and what we own, but also to our moral values, personal needs, and visions for society.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



Usage and access

Youngest users spend twice as much time online

Figure 1: Time spent online for activities other than email in past seven days, by age, April-December 2013

Digital divide still a problem

Figure 2: Household internet service subscription, by household income, April-December 2013

Mobile

Use of connected devices exploded from 2011-13

Figure 3: Internet usage by device, April 2009-December 2013

Figure 4: Attitudes to use of the internet on mobile devices, April-December 2013

Apps beat browsing

Figure 5: Use of apps in past 30 days, April-December 2013

Media and lifestyle

Entertainment activities show fastest growth

Figure 6: Online activities in past seven days, April 2009-December 2013

Interest in online assistance exceeds interest for in-person support

Figure 7: Aspects of life where respondents seek more online versus offline assistance, February 2014

Social networking most common daily activity

Figure 8: Frequency of website and app usage, ever versus daily, February 2014

High demand for smart home, fitness tools

Figure 9: Interest in new internet activities, by age, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



How does the movement to the cloud impact offline products and services?

The issues

The implications

Will the sharing economy challenge ownership?

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Trend: Without a Care

Trend: Prepare for the Worst

Mintel futures: Human



Innovations and Innovators



The maker movement meets the Internet of Things

Figure 10: Mimo wearable baby monitor, designed with Intel Edison, April 2014

Accommodating grandma

Figure 11: Famatic, April 2014

Using gamification for good

Figure 12: Khan Academy badge types, April 2014

Figure 13: Ayogo.com’s Monster Manor, April 2014



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Indicators of Living Online



Key points

A pause in penetration growth

Figure 14: Incidence of internet usage, April 2009-December 2013

Users spending more time online in shorter bursts

Figure 15: Frequency of internet access for activities other than email, April 2009-December 2013

Figure 16: Time spent on the internet for activities other than email, April 2009-December 2013

Internet usage nearly universal among 18-44s

Figure 17: Incidence of internet usage, by age, April-December 2013

Internet users 55+ spend less time online and visit fewer sites

Figure 18: Frequency of internet access for activities other than email, by age, April-December 2013

Figure 19: Time spent on the internet for activities other than email, by age, April-December 2013

Figure 20: Number of unique websites visited in the last 7 days, by age, April-December 2013

Higher-income internet users living more of their lives online



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