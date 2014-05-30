Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The most common type of cancer in terms of incidence and mortality rate is Lung cancer. Lung cancer is a disease in which the lining of the cell of the lung tissue has an uncontrollable growth which in turn leads to the formation of tumor. There are two main types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer which accounts for about 20% and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that accounts for about 80% of the total lung cancers. The major cause for around 80% of all lung cancers is the use of tobacco. Other causes include excessive usage of asbestos and high exposure to radon gas.



Lung cancer has emerged as a major cause of deaths among cancer patients in US as compared to other types of cancers. This trend is a common feature among both men and women in the US. According to the most recent annual statistics published, an estimated 201,144 people in the United States were diagnosed with lung cancer. This figure included 107,164 men and 93,980 women. Among the various remedies for cancer, the category of therapeutic drugs is becoming increasingly popular among the pharma companies, and hence these players are attracted towards investing in this area in order to garner the opportunities in the market. Additionally, among all the regions, the US market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the next 4-5 years, which is also another reason for vendors to focus significantly on the US market.



US Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Lung Cancer. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Lung Cancer drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 4



Preclinical: 30



Clinical: 3



Phase-I: 26



Phase-I/II: 18



Phase-II: 82



Phase-II/III: 2



Phase-III: 24



Registered: 2



Marketed: 14



Unknown Phase: 1



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