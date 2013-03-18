U.S. Male Breast Cancer Sufferer Turns to Writing Fiction, as Treatment Limits Ability to Speak

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While only 1% of all breast cancers occur in men, seventy six year-old David Kaye has endured three recurrences of the illness since 1998. With the last two being discovered at stage four, Kaye quickly became aware that time was running out. However, deciding to put up a tough fight and committed to turning his likely end into a new beginning, Kaye shocked both his family and the world by releasing his debut novel.



While the idea for ‘Boulevard Girls’ has been under development for many years, thirty five consecutive sessions of head and neck radiation almost destroyed his ability to speak and served as the inspiration for him to express himself through writing.



Synopsis of the book:



When by chance, Cheyanne a street-wise 26 year old transsexual prostitute recently released from prison, meets Evan, a naive young man ambiguous about his sexual identity, the elements are in place for this erotic thriller.



The story fueled by newly inherited wealth, greed, abundant use of crystal methamphetamine, sexual appetites without boundaries and even murder will make the reader laugh or at times cry.



Join Cheyanne and Evan in their journey from the street sex trade on LA’s Santa Monica Boulevard to sex celebrity style in the Hollywood Hills and New York City. Read her story as it might have been told to the author by Cheyanne. For readers actually living in the transgendered world, meet new heroes and heroines. For others who chance upon this book you may gain a new understanding and acceptance of a lifestyle you wondered about.



As the author explains, his book’s narrative is very close to home.



“I’ve always had a fascination with T-Girls but was unable to explore it until I left my forth marriage nine years ago. While the T-Girls I met from the Boulevard stole my money, possessions and even my car, I was so excited to finally be living out my fantasies. My book takes further inspiration from Chocolate, the most amazing T-Girl I ever met. We remain close friends to this day,” says Kaye.



He continues, “When my radiation treatment mostly destroyed my salivary glands, swallowing muscles and my ability so speak, I knew I had to find a new way to express myself. With such a powerful personal story to tell, I interwove it with fiction and hand-wrote what is now Boulevard Girls, the book.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“An absolutely riveting murder mystery in the transgender genre. This is a coming of age story about transitions, not only of the gender variety, but about the growth and individuation of the central characters. With many ingenious twists and turns along the way, "Boulevard Girls" races to an exciting, nail biting and inexorable conclusion,” says Samuel Rafael, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Celeste was equally as impressed, saying, “This Author is an incredible story teller! The story is such a page turner that I couldn't put it down.....I cried at the end. I hope in the near future there will be a sequel.”



With so much success as at a tragic time in his life, Kaye has some important parting words for others.



“Is there a lesson to be learned? Sure… have no regrets… there are silver linings… keep your chin up… every downside has an upside. My favorite… live every moment as if it’s your last… it may be,” he concludes.



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Boulevard Girls’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12PTS1A



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://boulevardgirls.net



About David Kaye

Following a successful career as a CPA and partner in a regional accounting firm, David Kaye’s life was turned upside down at the age of thirty when his wife committed suicide. Left to raise their two sons, Kaye left accounting two years later and specialized in launching new risky new businesses.



Organizing companies ranging from music distribution and anti-shoplifting decides to windmills and electricity generation, Kaye lost millions but never turned away from his next challenge.



Marrying three more times and fathering eight children, Kaye admits that his life has had big highs, dismal lows but has never been boring.