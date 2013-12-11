U.S. Manufacturers Follow Europe with Pick to Light Solutions by Pcdata

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- FlexiForce designs, manufactures and supplies components for manufacturers of overhead doors. The small to medium-sized businesses supplied by FlexiForce were at one time found solely in the Netherlands. Now they are located throughout Europe and beyond. To assist in growing the Hungarian operation, FlexiForce installed a pick-to-light system from Pcdata, just as it did some years previously in its operation in Barneveld, the Netherlands.



Interestingly, this time around the company did not opt for the comprehensive Distrib PTL system, but for a standard PickStar solution instead. While the system is different, the results have been just as compelling!



FlexiForce began using pick-to-light in its Barneveld operation as early as 2004. The supplier of components for overhead doors uses the order picking technology for assembling hardware sets containing bolts, nuts, screws, bearing plates and other pieces of hardware. Hans Lubbers, general director of FlexiForce Nederland, shared, “Manufacturers of overhead doors can purchase all their components from us in bulk. However, we do also supply fully customized kits that contain all components to manufacture a door in accordance with a specified model and size. This system manages the displays of the three hundred picking locations where all the small items are stored. The order pickers push a box on the roller conveyor that runs along the picking locations and pick the number of products that correspond with the numbers on the displays. Thanks to pick-to-light, the number of picking errors has been reduced to virtually zero. That is a massive improvement on the previous process, when we frequently had to send components afterwards.”



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974