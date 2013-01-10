US Market Changes in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer: ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"US Market Changes in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- A survey with unfolding patient case scenarios was presented to 180 U.S. oncologists who manage patients with metastatic breast cancer for their open-ended responses. In each case, oncologists were asked to respond to questions concerning their choices of treatment regimens, factors that influenced their decisions, barriers to optimal patient treatment and confidence in treatment and management of patients. This survey was conducted in 2011 and 2012 to determine trends across time and changes in practice patterns in the management of advanced breast cancer.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Respondent Demographics
Chapter 3: Treatment of a Patient with Triple Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
Chapter 5: Patient with ER/PR Positive HER2Neu Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
Chapter 6: Patient with Metastatic Breast Cancer with Multiple Comorbidities
Appendix A: Survey Instrument
