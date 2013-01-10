US Market Changes in the Treatment of Advanced Lung Cancer: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The purpose of this study is to examine changes in the market for therapeutics used in the treatment of advanced lung cancer by examining longitudinal practice patterns of oncologists. Progressively unfolding patient case scenarios were presented to 152 U.S. oncologists for their responses to open-ended questions concerning their choices of treatment regimens, factors that influence their decisions, barriers to optimal patient treatment and confidence in treatment and management of patients. This report examines the market for therapeutics by comparing oncology practice patterns in the treatment of advanced lung cancer in 2011 and 2012.



Table Of Contents :



Chapter 1: Introduction 5

Chapter 2: Respondent Demographics 6

Chapter 3: Treatment of a Smoker with Squamous Cell Carcinoma 10

Chapter 4: Treatment of a Light Smoker with Adenocarcinoma 17

Chapter 5: Treatment of a Never-smoker with Adenocarcinoma 26

Chapter 6: Treatment of an EGFR Mutation Positive Adenocarcinoma 31

Appendix A: Survey Instrument 38



