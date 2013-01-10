US Market Changes in the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Progressively unfolding patient case scenarios were presented to 200 U.S. oncologists, who manage patients with advanced melanoma, to understand differences in clinical decisions and the factors that influence those decisions. Data presented includes oncologist treatment regimen choices, factors that influence their decisions, barriers to optimal patient care and confidence in patient treatment. This report identifies market changes based on a comparison of physician practice patterns from 2011 and 2012 and provides actionable data for developing marketing strategies.



To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/us-market-changes-in-the-treatment-of-advanced-melanoma-report.html



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.