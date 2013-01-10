US Market Changes in the Treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The purpose of this research study is to examine the current and evolving practice patterns of oncologists in managing advanced non-Hodgkins lymphoma. A survey with unfolding patient case scenarios was presented to 158 U.S. oncologists for their open-ended responses to questions concerning their choices of treatment regimens, factors that influenced their decisions, barriers to optimal patient treatment and confidence in treatment and management of patients. This survey was conducted in 2011 and 2012 using parallel cases to determine trends across time and changes in practice patterns in the management of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.



