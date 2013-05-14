US Marketing Solutions Offers Newly Qualified Leads at Market Leading Prices

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Direct marketing is now more than ever a double edged sword, both easier to achieve and easier to be ignored. Attaining the first while avoiding the latter can create real success for businesses, whatever they are selling, and one company has ensured that its product is specifically focused on maximizing correct reach while minimizing time wasted with non-targeted campaigns. US Marketing Solutions offer business and consumer opt-in databases designed so that marketers will only ever be talking to people willing to listen.



The company offers a wide variety of databases, with business databases for everyone from accountants to Wall Street investors and everything in between, consumer databases based on both locations and demographics, and international databases for companies with global ambitions. The databases can be provided for email, telemarketing or direct mail campaigns, and are regularly updated; the last update was in April 2013, ensuring all leads are current.



The marketing lists offered by the company are designed to be as competitive as any offered by competitors while at the same time proving more accurate and targeted, increasing the efficacy of any potential campaign significantly. The site even offers budget lists for start-ups to quickly and efficiently maximize their reach.



A spokesperson for US Marketing Solutions explained, “We have been able to make sure that our lists generate returns and expressions of interest far above and beyond those of our competitors because don’t fill them with hundreds of badly acquired leads and charge for the privilege. Every name on our lists is that of a business or consumer who wants to know about the products our clients are selling, and we make sure to optimize lists according to client category. The result speaks for itself, and at a rate as affordable as any other service out there, there’s no reason not to choose us.”



About US Marketing Solutions

US Marketing Solutions provide the best quality business and consumer leads at the best price. They are different from all other Lead list companies because they offer lists compiled from consumers who have opted-in to receiving alerts, making sure all leads generated are optimized for the specific business. Includes email, telemarketing and direct mail lists. For more information, please visit: http://www.usmarketingsolutions.com/