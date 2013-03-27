US Metal Buildings Launches to Provide Best Price Prefabricated Metal Buildings Listings Across America

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Buildings like warehouses, storage, garages, workshops or aircraft hangars, simply need to perform the basic function of sheltering the people inside from the elements so that they can work in a safe and secure environment. This environment can be created far more quickly and cheaply than typical bricks and mortar construction by using prefabricated metal buildings, which provide all the functionality at a fraction of the cost. US Metal Buildings have put together a database that covers the entire United States in order to connect those looking for metal buildings with manufacturers.



The site, which lists manufacturers of metal building kits for agricultural, commercial, equestrian, recreational, industrial and institutional purposes, offers a map that allows individuals to click their state to get started, or they can request a free quote in this scenario the database is automatically searched to provide the results with the most competitive prices.



The site also features a top ten featured companies who have multiple business points throughout the country, and feature special advertisements offering discounts on metal building prices from a range of steel building manufacturers who want to grab the attention of customers, with discounts available of up to 70%.



A spokesperson for US Metal Buildings explained, “Prefabricated metal buildings have an incredible array of uses in both commercial and private use, and have established a reputation as being durable, easy to maintain, reliable and affordable. With manufacturers throughout the US competing for business, our catalogue enables individuals to leverage the power of price comparison to ensure they get the best deal when looking for metal buildings online. The work done on our database makes it the most comprehensive available online and by choosing to search on a state by state basis, individuals can find local matches that produce the buildings they’re looking for in their area with ease.”



About US Metal Buildings

US Metal Buildings is a website that collates all the prefabricated metal building manufacturers across every state in the US in order to provide individuals looking for these buildings with a single catalogue in which they can find the best deals on metal buildings available in their state. For more information, please visit: http://usmetalbuildings.org/