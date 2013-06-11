US Metal Stamping Industry 2012-2016: Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Metal Stamping industry in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the growing demand from the Automotive industry. The Metal Stamping industry in the US has also been witnessing the steady replacement of ferrous castings with non-ferrous materials. However, the high cost of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this industry.



View Full Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/metal-stamping-industry-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html



Metal Stamping industry in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Metal Stamping industry in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this industry.



The key vendors dominating this industry space include Fiat S.p.A, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are BMW AG, Chrysler Group LLC, Micro Stamping Corp., SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers GmbH and Co KG, Shiloh Industries Inc., The Boeing Co., Volkswagen AG, Whirlpool Corp., and Tower International Inc.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=168682&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/