The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live Voice America Variety Channel Wednesdays at 5 PM Pacific

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992/the-christina-silva-show-educating-our-veterans-live



We salute the lifetime achievements, dedication, and service loyalty of First Sergeant Delphine Metcalf-Foster, United States Army (Ret.). One of Mrs. Delphine Metcalf-Foster's most remarkable accomplishments and cherished truths is that she served 21 years in the Army and first joined the Armed Forces with her daughter. She recounts the service accolades of her family from the 1800's to present and preserves the legacy and embraces her purpose as a trailblazer.



Let us discover the most remarkable highlights from the incredible journey of award-winning merit, multi-cultural diversity, inclusion, and triumph over challenges that First Sergeant Delphine Metcalf-Foster, United States Army (Ret.) has earned. Mrs. Delphine Metcalf-Foster's story stems from a family legacy of military service members that fought for freedom, rights, and justice. She carries the torch of leadership in every arena as she continues to take pride in her heritage and family values as she advocates for herself and others with continuous service to Our Nation. We will realize how her historic rise was and is rewarding through facing difficult discussions about topics that affect our Nation's Heroes, their caregivers, and her beloved Women Warriors to date.



Delphine Metcalf-Foster knows the cost of freedom because she has been in combat, survived, and leads fellow veterans who may have been injured or those going through loss of a service member to safety with how to belong, carry on, get involved, and to lead like she has. Delphine Metcalf-Foster instills her ethical values into others as she has learned how to enact personal and professional change. She is an advocate and asserts the greatness of joining forces with helping agencies, teams building, and working together to accomplish a common series of goals. She knows how to bring about equalizing, specialized, and progressive change to our military community on Capitol Hill and to the local community for everyone that is deserving in perpetual hopes to find unity despite the divisions and injustices that still exist on many fronts. At this juncture of her journey she aspires to empower US Armed Forces families and Soldiers separating from active duty even further by offering them a compassionate "hand-up approach", a listening ear, and a navigational pathway to earned benefits in partnership with charitable and Veteran Service Organizations in 2021.



Delphine Metcalf-Foster is "Still Serving" as the Chair in several renowned Veteran Service Organizations, Women's Leadership Groups, and "On the Hill" to ensure that continual, perpetual, and meaningful change ensues. To be encouraged, enlightened, and excited even more in your community about great change, Thank a Veteran Today.



Senior Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, Sandra Rogers says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business, Military Advocate, and Female DAV Community of Heroes Awardee. She is a motivational speaker and a voice for the greater good. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness Christina founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to become their own boss. She enjoys human face-to-face contact in business and digital networking, especially motivating youth and seniors to learn from each other. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising, please contact the Senior Executive Producer of the show, Sandra Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.