The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live on the Voice America Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Mental health awareness is a chief corporate, social, and economic responsibility that comes first in our world in order to reduce risks and to identify signs of suicides, depressions and anxieties that are on the rise within military, law enforcement, and civilian families that may suffer in secret silence. Christina is committed to providing solutions through open conversations about critically uncomfortable, problematic, and widespread issues that are most commonly swept under the rug or avoided at all costs until worldwide crises ensues. Educating Our Veterans Live is the platform for collaborative voices to make sense of the battle and to create a winning resolution. We must demand the world to participate by voluntarism for all to thrive without prejudice, discrimination, and layered systemic racism.



This week on The Christina Silva Show, our subject matter expert, Sherman Gillums, Jr. demonstrates outstanding advocacy as he shares his remarkable insight and highlights from his United States Marine Corps story of triumph and professional career.



Sherman Gillums, Jr. joined the the United States Marine Corps at age 17. Sherman reached the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO2) during his 12 years of honorable service during which he was severely injured while in uniform. Sherman's remarkable recovery and story fuel his voice of advocacy for his fellow paralyzed veterans, caregivers, and underrepresented communities of humankind. His awards include two Commendation Medals, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, and Marine Drill Instructor Ribbon. Sherman is dedicated to chief operations excellence and bringing the NAMI 5-year strategic plan to life with his team. He currently oversees the organization's efforts to universalize timely access to appropriate mental healthcare f and the de stigmatization of mental illness. Sherman is overwhelmed with gratitude and love for his wife and children and sheds light on critical issues with determination and empathetic energy. Sherman shares his insight, influence, plans, and resolve by partnering with American veteran and civilian agencies and has become the Advocate to the past and current President on our behalf. Sherman most eloquently assures us by his quote, "A nation will be judged by how it treats its veterans". Sherman's voice has captivated military and veteran audiences with conviction, compassion, and empathy it takes to save their homes and lives, literally. Sherman was named the 2014 HillVets 100 Top Influential Leader and has created and contributed to a plethora of programs such as AMVETS HEAL and Paralyzed Veterans of America's PAVE Program. Sherman's voice resounds forever as he was honored to represent our nation's heroes as former President Trump declared the enrichment of the Veterans CHOICE Program that ensures military veterans get the timely and key treatment they deserve from VA and Civilian healthcare professionals. Sherman proudly serves on several high-profile committees, such as the Federal Advisory Committee for Veterans' Family, Caregiver & Survivor as vice chairman, alongside chairperson Elizabeth Dole. He was appointed by Governor Ralph Northam to serve on the Fair Housing Board for the Commonwealth of Virginia for a second term, and he serves on the board of directors for America's Warrior Partnership. He also sits on advisory councils for Operation Gratitude's BRIDGE Council and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention.



"Educating Our Veterans is a Community Responsibility" and to "Thank A Veteran with a Hand Salute" is certainly due to honor the works and outstanding leadership of Sherman Gillums, Jr., USMC (CWO-02) and all military members for their sacrifice. We must continue to understand and empathize the true cost of service and level of gratitude we owe as Americans because of the battle Sherman wins with his family of caregivers each day for others as a whole, especially his comrades. – Christina Silva



Tune in weekly to be encouraged by testimonials on the Voice America Variety Channel.



Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories from www.Camies2Civies.org on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active-duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness expertise.



Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in learning more about how to get involved, please contact Christina R. Silva, Founder, www.Camies2Civies.org.



