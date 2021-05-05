The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live Joins the Voice America Variety

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Christina strongly promotes the plethora of programs and services available to those that have served. Mental health awareness is a chief corporate, social, and economic responsibility that comes first in our world in order to reduce risks and to identify signs of suicides, depressions and anxieties that are on the rise within military, law enforcement, and civilian families suffering in secret silence. The road to gainful employment and higher education with concurrent holistic mental health treatment is key. Christina is committed to volunteerism by creating resiliency solutions through open conversations about uncomfortable, problematic and widespread issues that are most commonly swept under the rug or avoided at all costs until worldwide crises ensues. Educating Our Veterans Live is the platform for collaborative voices to make sense of the battle and to create a winning resolution, legislation, and loving change to make the world a better place to thrive for all without prejudice, discrimination, and layered systemic racism. With over 20 years of contract consulting, business development, marketing/event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness expertise, Christina is a Fearless Ambassador Intending To Help Others.



Christina founded a military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to Transform, Adapt and Overcome with Creative Resiliency Solutions. C2C workshops provide personalized workshops, community outreach events, human face-to-face coaching and prayer to help comrades become their own boss. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Rise Up with CRS ON AIR and Spring Forth with Power, Positivity, and Passion.



Tune in weekly to be encouraged by testimonials on the Voice America Variety Channel. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992/the-christina-silva-show-educating-our-veterans-live



Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness expertise.



Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



