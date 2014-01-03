US Navy Lieutenant Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Mental Healthcare Smartphone App

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Darryl Diptee is an active duty US Navy Lieutenant with fifteen years of service who, after a deployment to Baghdad, Iraq, decided to tackle the problem of suicide in the US Armed Forces. Knowing the culture of the military, Darryl knew that technology could help solve this dreadful mental health problem. After 18 months of research and development, his team now has a working prototype of a mental healthcare Smartphone app called EVA – the “Emotion Vitality Assistant”.



The EVA Smartphone app promotes mental health by providing a safe, private virtual space where patients can maintain a continued connection with their counselors in between face-to-face sessions. Using EVA as a virtual therapy room, patients can openly share their thoughts, experiences and emotions as they occur with their counselor in the form of text, picture, video, and audio journaling.



A counselor can privately interact with her patient’s postings on EVA and use this information to gain a more comprehensive understanding of mental health needs. Subsequently, counselors are better prepared to ask questions, coordinate follow-up treatments and facilitate proper care-transition during face-to-face sessions. With EVA, patients no longer have to bottle up emotions as they always have someone they can openly and honestly communicate their feelings with while on their own.



Funds raised via Indiegogo will be used to:

Make EVA HIPAA complaint to protect patient information.

Upgrade EVA's network infrastructure.

Perform cosmetic reconstruction of the application and website.

Complete EVA's development with increased functionality.

Perform a Randomized Control Trial of EVA for scientific validity.



Please visit the link below to learn more or support this crowdfunding campaign.



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/eva-the-mental-healthcare-smartphone-app



You can contact LT Darryl Diptee at http://www.DarrylDiptee.com or @ddiptee