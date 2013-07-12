US NIPD Market to Grow at an Astounding CAGR of 49% during 2012-2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “US Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - Market Insight” the market for non-invasive prenatal diagnostics in US is expanding at a rapid rate. This growth can be attributed to several factors, foremost of all being its high acceptance amongst high-risk pregnant mothers. NIPD tests available in the US market completely eliminate the risk associated with invasive prenatal tests like CVS and Amniocentesis, gaining them instant popularity amongst the consumers.



Moreover, all the tests are clinically validated and shown to provide results with more than 95% accuracy. Also, almost all the players have now formed tie-ups with major insurance providers and are ensuring that their products are reimbursed. These factors have made the tests popular amongst the healthcare providers who are now increasingly recommending NIPD test for screening purposes.



Currently, the NIPD market is represented by only a few companies such as Sequenom, Verinata, Ariosa diagnostics and Natera, being the latest entrant. The sector has a highly untapped potential and is expected that it will evolve greatly in the future. Research and innovation in the sector is very robust and there are several clinical trials being undergone at present. Regulatory intervention is weak as NIPD tests are classified as Lab Developed Tests (LDTs) that do not require FDA regulation. Backed by such factors, the US NIPD market is expected to grow at a high CARG of around 49% during 2012-2017.



The report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and expected position of the US NIPD Market by 2017. Moreover, opportunity assessment for companies in the US NIPD Market in terms of leading technologies is also analyzed in the report. In addition, the report elaborates on the various restraints faced by the sector. To provide a holistic view, it also provides a competitive assessment of the major players describing their key business and comparing their strengths and weaknesses.



