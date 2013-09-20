US Nurse Call System Equipment Market 2012-2016 : Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast to 2016 by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Nurse Call System Equipment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 13.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing elderly population. The Nurse Call System Equipment market in the US has also been witnessing the integration of nurse call systems with wireless technologies. However, the lack of awareness of advanced technologies available could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Nurse Call System Equipment Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Nurse Call System Equipment market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Complete Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/nurse-call-system-equipment-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html



The key vendors dominating this space include Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Rauland-Borg Corp., Stanley Healthcare Solutions, and TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are, 3M Company, Ascom Holding AG, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Cornell Communication Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions Inc., and West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: NCS Equipment Market in US 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 3: NCS Equipment Market Segmentation by Living Facilities

Exhibit 4: Nurse Call Systems Equipment Market in the US by Living Facilities

Exhibit 5: NCS Equipment market in the US for ALFs 2012-2016 (in US$ million)



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