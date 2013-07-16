US Nutraceutical Market to Witness Vital Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- US nutraceutical market is growing rapidly from the past few years, due to rising health concerns and improving economic conditions. The market is propelling on the back of growing favorable demographics and rising demand of dietary supplements and functional food and functional beverages in the country. In addition, the nutraceutical market is strongly supported by increasing rate of mergers and acquisitions, heart health enhancing nutraceuticals and new prebiotic/probiotic product launches. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US nutraceutical market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “US Nutraceuticals Market Forecast to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 95 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the nutraceutical market in the country. Our research includes study of nutraceutical market outlook in including dietary supplements market, functional foods market and functional beverages market along with their sub segments. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging market drivers and trends which are boosting the nutraceutical market in the country. Additionally, the report also includes the current and future analysis of nutraceutical ingredient market along with its sub segments. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the detailed analysis of consumer behavior along with the regulatory framework.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the financials and key developments of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Favorable demographics to boost US nutraceutical market

- Rising focus on E-Commerce

- Growing trend of Nutrition Bars

- Increasing popularity of cosmeceutical products



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM496.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Personalized Medicine Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM305.htm)

- Asia Pacific Pharma Sector Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM226.htm)

- Global API Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM320.htm)

- US Nutraceuticals Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM350.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.